Biggest Labor Day Classic at MOKAN Dragway, record number of Funny Cars as track is poised to celebrate 60 years

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — This weekend is 56 years of the Labor Day Classic. Track owner Carl Blanton says this could be their biggest year ever. “We have 35 Funny Cars, over 40 [Dirty South] Gassers, and a lot of sportsmen racers,” Chris Graves states. Since the rain delayed some of the qualifying Friday evening and changed the schedule all day Saturday will be the Funny Cars. Sportsmen will carry over into Sunday.

MOKAN is poised to celebrate it’s 60th anniversary as a continuously running dragstrip. And the Labor Day tradition of drag racing could be the biggest they’ve ever had with this group of racers.

Also two jet drag cars will duel. Saturday the “Lone Star Lightning” Jet Dragster -vs- “Mustang Sally” will race between Funny Car Chaos Q1 and Q2.

𝗦𝗮𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗱𝗮𝘆 · 𝗦𝗲𝗽𝘁 𝟰𝘁𝗵

Pit Gate @ 9 AM

Spectator Gate @ 11 AM

Class Racing @ Noon

Funny Car Final Qualifying @ 2:00

Funny Car Eliminations @ 6 – 8 – 10:00

𝗘𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗴:

🎟 Fri $20 Adult Admission / Sat $25

🎟 Kids 12 & Under – FREE!

Parking Free!

Every Ticket Is A Pit Pass!

𝗡𝗼𝘁𝗲𝘀:

* Get Ready For One Heck Of A Drag Race!

* ALL Spectators MUST Use Spectator Entrance!

* Food Trucks And Merch Vendors Will Be On-Site!

* BYOB – No Glass Bottles Please!

📍30753 Base Line Blvd • Asbury, MO 64832

