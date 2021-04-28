Biggest employers in one place, JOB-A-PALOOZA

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Missouri Job Center is hosting Job-A-Palooza at the Northpark Mall Wednesday from 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM.

Anyone looking for a job will be interviewed on the spot with a variety of companies looking to hire including, Ducommun, Butterball, Downstream Casino, 53 employers set up inside the entrance to the Northpark Mall, 101 N. Rangeline, Joplin. Click here for directions from your current location.

Bubba Evansco, Missouri Job Center, said, “I’ve been on unemployment myself and I promise you just as sure as tomorrow is going to come unemployment will run out. That federal assistance is going to end. You can either get in front of it or get run over by it. Job-A-Palooza is your first opportunity to get in front of it.”

Some companies are even offering $1,200 sign-on bonuses. Attendees are asked to bring their resume and dress to impress.

To see the full list of companies attending. Some have links to apply online for a job so follow the link below.

JOB-A-PALOOZA is an advertiser of Nexstar Broadcasting. This story placement is not a paid advertisement for Joplin News First.

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS AS YOU SURF