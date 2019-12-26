BiG3 stories of the week online, Thursday morning KSN Local News Today

Every Thursday Erin Sullivan is kind enough to invite Shannon Becker to share the biggest stories of the week trending in Joplin area

by: Shannon Becker

KSN 16 STUDIOS — Shannon Becker aka Joplin News First is out daily, hourly roaming the streets finding the latest news that interests you where you live. Each week, Thursday mornings, Local News Today #KSN16 he brings in the bigges stories of the week for a chat with Erin Sullivan and Chase Bullman.

This week it’s about a new roundabout fix a pile up? moving St. Mary’s cross? riding in the back of a pickup? and a christmas eve house fire. The most-watched, most-shared, most viewed, most-read stories of the week!

3– CJ PILE UP IN FOG >>> MO-96 & 171 >>> CLICK BIT.ly/393DQ8R
> Proposed MODOT traffic circle map & details

2– CRASH EJECTS MAN RIDING IN BACK OF PICKUP >>> CLICK BIT.ly/377f4TF

1– HOUSE FIRE DISPLACES FAMILY >>> CLICK BIT.ly/365N8iV
> DONATIONS: Thursday Journey Church, 4th and McKinley 8:00 AM – NOON.

BONUS— ST. MARY’S CROSS MOVES >>> CLICK BIT.ly/2ELoJTz >>> BRACES COME OFF AND THE CROSS STANDS ALONE

