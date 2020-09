View this post on Instagram

Smoke on the Creek BBQ Cook-Off 2020 winners at The Waters Edge Campground. NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. (The Water's Edge Campground) — This is the second year that Shannon Becker of Joplin News First was invited to judge the BBQ Cook-Off at The Water's Edge Campground. Judges use different categories to determine the best BBQ pulled pork and baby back ribs prepared on-site. Using appearance, taste, tenderness as the top qualifications to judge. Cheryle Finley, Guaranty Bank of Carthage. She is a featured columnist of the Joplin Globe, every Wednesday in the Food Section. A frequent guest on KSN-16 LIVING WELL with Shelby Bates and longtime friend of Carol Parker and guest of the longtime-running Carol Parker Show on KSN-16. Robin Anderson, Development Director of the Special Olympics of Southwest Missouri Area. Serving: Barry, Barton, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Dallas, Douglas, Greene, Hickory, Howell, Jasper, Laclede, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton, Ozark, Polk, St. Clair, Stone, Taney, Vernon, Webster and Wright. CLICK here to join the Great Pumpkin Splash Festival October 24. Gary Stubblefield, Just Call Jo LLC Homes and Real Estate, Keller Williams Realty Joplin. Formerly of Carl Junction Chamber of Commerce. He's also a food lover and connoisseur of anything a la Fred and Red's. The winner's receive cash prizes from entries received cash entries. It's not required but most-likely happens that top winners donate to their charity of choice. The winners of the Top 3 spots were cash winners. #3 Britt Graber #2 Dodge County Smokers, donated winnings to Special Olympics of Southwest Missouri. #1 Jim Channel, donated his winnings to Faithful Friends Animal Rescue of Neosho.