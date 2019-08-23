{big3} Joplin News First Stories of the Week #KSN16

Baby Bear Arrives, Best Buy Burglary matches others, Watch the passing on 96 Hwy & Shoal Creek Gun Search

3 MO-96 EAST OF CARTHAGE — HEAD ON CRASH — MSHP SAY SOMEONE WAS TRYING TO PASS

2 MAN SHOT 3 TIMES SATURDAY— NEWTON CO RESCUE & RECOVERY SEARCH WATERS FOR HANDGUN

1 BEST BUY BURGLARY SIMILAR TO OTHERS ACROSS REGION

BONUS — Bear Oliver arrives!

Joplin News First became a Papaw! Last week. Baby Bear Oliver was born. Cole and Jaala Beckham had a healthy baby boy. It’s our first Joplin News First grand baby! Cole is Shannon’s oldest boy. And Jaala and Cole have been married for years so the time was coming to think about having a little one.