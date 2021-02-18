Big Lots! Opens Doors in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — Four States Home Page told you first last fall that Big Lots! was transitioning to Joplin. And now despite the weather, they opened on schedule, 10:00 AM Thursday, 630 South Rangeline.

“Omg!!!! The new and bigger big lots…..” M.G.

“I love Big Lots I can’t wait to see it.” S.L.

Sign on the front of 630 South Rangeline. Click here to link to their online application.

The Big Lots! location at 1899 South Madison in Webb City has closed permanently according to their Google listing. That leaves a large piece of real estate vacant that used to be a juggernaut property. In the 1980’s home to Wal-Mart and Consumers.

WHAT IS DIFFERENT?

After a months-long remodel, this larger location, looks very different from the Webb City. Associates tell us this new open concept layout is the Big Lots! ‘store of the future’ floor plan. As you walk straight in the front doors you are greeted by a larger and higher quality furniture section.

According to Furniture Today, in 2019 Big Lots! acquired Broyhill Furniture and last year began selling it in these new layout stores.

Around the edges of the walls are the familiar departments they are known for: grocery, home decor, electronics, toys, personal care, pet supplies, etc.

This is a soft opening in Joplin. Hours continue as the same, 9:00 AM – 9:00 PM. Their Grand Opening is tentatively scheduled for March 13.

Big Lots! operates in 47 states with over 1,400 stores. Pittsburg, Kansas is the next nearest location at 2804 North Broadway.

Sources tell us they are still hiring. Click here to apply online at Big Lots!.