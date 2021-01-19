Big Lots! Joplin Now Hiring; Plans are to Close the Existing Location in Webb City

JOPLIN, Mo. — Four States Home Page told you first last fall that Big Lots! was coming to Joplin. And now insiders tell us the date is moved up to mid-February.

The new Joplin location is located at 630 South Rangeline. A space that has been empty since Toys’R’Us bankruptcy and closing of all stores in 2018.

This week the first sign that Big Lots! will appear soon is the trademark orange accents are painted out front and a reminder that they are now hiring new staff.

Sign on the front of 630 South Rangeline. Click here to link to their online application.

The current Big Lots! location at 1899 South Madison in Webb City will close, leaving a piece of real estate vacant that used to be home to Wal-Mart and Consumers in the 1980’s.

Click here to apply online at Big Lots!.