Closings
There are currently 8 active closings. Click for more details.

Big 3 stories of the week online, Thursday morning on KSN-16 & KODE 12

Joplin News First

by: Shannon Becker

Posted: / Updated:

JOPLIN, Mo. — Every week we count down the biggest stories of the week and share them LIVE! on the morning shows at KSN-16 and KODE-12. Here’s where you can find those stories and others that almost made it.

1 B-2 Stealth Bomber honors essential workers

2 Oronogo House Fire, total loss

3 Toddler found safe in NEOk

4 Tree assists police in arrest of man

5 Street sweeper rolls on I-49

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Joplin News First

Trending Stories