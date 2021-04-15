Big 3 most-watched and most-shared stories of the week Joplin News First

KSN-16 / KODE-12 STUDIOS JOPLIN — Deja Brown anchors our KSN-16 Local News Today program from 5:30 AM to 7:00 AM. And Howie & Bubba command Good Morning Four States for an hour and a half 5:30 AM to 7:00 AM. Both shows invite us Thursday’s to share the biggest stories of the week featured on Joplin News First.
- No.3 I-49 SB REOPENS NINE DAYS EARLY >> BIT.ly/2OKjbBh
- No.2 8th Annual Cole Darby Cruise to Prom; Special Education Students get a ride to Prom >> BIT.ly/3uJE5jd
- No.1 88 years ago two officers killed by Barrow Gang aka Bonnie and Clyde >> BIT.ly/2Q01m1O
- BONUS BAXTER SPRINGS SPRING RIVER DAM, Camping and Riverside Park; Adventure w/JoplinNewsFirst >> BIT.ly/3ed5QdJ