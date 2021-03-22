Bernice Oklahoma Police Officer Passes Away After Shift

BERNICE, Okla. — Saturday Bernice Oklahoma Police release information that one of their officers has died.

Officer Matt North completed his patrol shift on Friday and due to chest pains he immediately sought medical attention. He was discharged from the hospital Friday night but returned Saturday morning.

“It is with the deepest of sadness and disbelief that I write this post today. Bernice Police Department lost one of its own this morning. Officer Matt North went home to be with the Lord much sooner than any of us were ready.” BERNICE OKLAHOMA POLICE

A GO FUND ME has been set up for the family.

“Matt North went to his heavenly home this morning 3/20 unexpectedly leaving behind 2 beautiful children, a gorgeous fiancé & an amazing mom. These funds will go to the family as support for any upcoming expenses.”

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.