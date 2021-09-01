Bella Vista officer rescues 6’ red tail boa constrictor from vehicle engine compartment

BELLA VISTA, Ark. — Bella Vista, Arkansas, Police release an image of an officer after an unusual rescue last week.

“Cpl. Hughes saved this Red Tail Boa from an engine compartment of a vehicle at a mechanic’s shop.”

The snake is approximately 6 feet long.

The comments on the FB post were serious, funny, and many volunteered to rehome the snake.

“Who performed CPR on the person who discovered it?”

“Vagrant snake. Was it cited for trespassing?”

“Nope Rope.”

All in a day’s work … Cpl. Hughes saved this Red Tail Boa from an engine compartment of a vehicle at a mechanic’s shop. The snake is approximately 6 feet long! Posted by Bella Vista Police Department on Tuesday, August 24, 2021

Earlier this summer the Pittsburg, Kansas, Police Dept retrieved this snake from a porch. It was rehomed.

No.1 INSTAGRAM of the week; What would you do? >> 📲 BIT.ly/3s0E2OK (…+) “Officer Spencer fulfilled the job description… Posted by Joplin News First on Thursday, July 1, 2021

Stay with Joplin News First for Breaking News and more on our news tab at FSHP. Subscribe to our daily newsletter so you don’t miss an article. Click here then check the box next to our name and click subscribe.