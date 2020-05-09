Beautiful day to ride and support Healthcare Workers

JOPLIN, Mo. — Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies helped to lead the hundreds of bikes on their route through Joplin safely.

Titled aptly Ride for Honor: Workers & First Responders. Sponsored by Hideout Harley Davidson & Hideout Chapter #3334.

It’s a ride to honor Healthcare Workers and First Responders who have been working during the COVID 19… Circling Mercy, Freeman East and Freeman West. Riders Fly your Flags and show your support! EVENT PAGE ON FB

The bikes began at Hideout Harley Davidson, 50th and South Main and wound their way around Mercy Hospital Joplin. Then across to Connecticut and to Freeman East on East 34th. West on 32nd to Freeman West. Joplin News First cameras caught the parade of honor two places: 32nd & Main and 50th and Main.

FROM FB EVENT DISCUSSION REGARDING PATCH: Glenda with Patchwork Pup designed and created patches for us for the parade. since it was so short notice she will only have a few for the ride but you can order directly from her. They create custom patches, custom printed tshirts, etc. Please consider supporting this local small business for your patch and shirt designing needs. Call or text 918-978-7578 to order yours! ❤️ CLICK TO SEE ACTUAL POST WITH INFORMATION