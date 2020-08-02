Bear in the air over Joplin region; Sgt Jared Delzell tells us about this Aggressive Vehicle Enforcement Event

Joplin News First

The Missouri State Highway Patrol helicopter above the region tonight is N93MP, based in Jefferson City

by: Shannon Becker, Shannon Becker

Posted: / Updated:

JOPLIN AREA — NEWTON COUNTY — JASPER COUNTY — Saturday evening tipsters started messaging us early in the evening asking about the helicopter above the Joplin area. We now release information regarding a Joplin Police Department coordinated effort.

“Joplin Police Department Traffic Unit, along with The Jasper and Newton County Sheriff’s offices and MSHP are conducting an aggressive vehicle enforcement event focused at impaired and careless drivers.  Injury and Fatality crashes have increased in recent weeks, calling for more officers to focus on driving behaviors that often cause those life altering crashes.”

~ Sgt Jared Delzell of JPD.

We will continue to update this story as more information is available from any of the related agencies.

View this post on Instagram

Bear in the air, confirmed across Jasper and Newton County Saturday evening. Joplin Police Department release information to Joplin News First. “Joplin Police Department Traffic Unit, along with The Jasper and Newton County Sheriff’s offices and MSHP are conducting an aggressive vehicle enforcement event focused at impaired and careless drivers.  Injury and Fatality crashes have increased in recent weeks, calling for more officers to focus on driving behaviors that often cause those life altering crashes.” ~ Sgt Jared Delzell of JPD. This is the actual helicopter from Jefferson City that is above the region tonight. News when on IG? Click @joplinnewsfirst then our profile URL link. @mshptrooper @joplin_police_department #jaspercomosheriff #newtoncomosheriff @ksnf16 @action12news #nexstarnation #shannonbeckerreporting

A post shared by Joplin News First (@joplinnewsfirst) on

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Joplin News First

Trending Stories