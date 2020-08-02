Bear in the air over Joplin region; Sgt Jared Delzell tells us about this Aggressive Vehicle Enforcement Event

The Missouri State Highway Patrol helicopter above the region tonight is N93MP, based in Jefferson City

JOPLIN AREA — NEWTON COUNTY — JASPER COUNTY — Saturday evening tipsters started messaging us early in the evening asking about the helicopter above the Joplin area. We now release information regarding a Joplin Police Department coordinated effort.

“Joplin Police Department Traffic Unit, along with The Jasper and Newton County Sheriff’s offices and MSHP are conducting an aggressive vehicle enforcement event focused at impaired and careless drivers. Injury and Fatality crashes have increased in recent weeks, calling for more officers to focus on driving behaviors that often cause those life altering crashes.” ~ Sgt Jared Delzell of JPD.

