Be Weather Aware, Watch for Live! Updates: Links to Meteorologist Chase Bullman KSNF and Ray Foreman KODE Meteorologist

Shannon Becker

Posted: / Updated:
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE ACTIVE RADAR AT 3:00 PM. CLICK HERE TO SEE CURRENT RADAR.

JOPLIN REGION — After rains and storms Wednesday morning they are calling it round two after 3:00 PM. CLICK 📲 to see the latest weather updates from FSHP.

“Tornado Watch is in effect for the highlighted areas until 8:00 pm. Conditions are favorable for storms that could produce damaging wind, hail and isolated tornadoes. This is mainly for areas south of I-44.” ~ Ray Foreman CLICK TO FOLLOW RAY FOREMAN ONLINE
“Tornado Watch for Northeast Oklahoma and Southwest Missouri (Newton, McDonald, Lawrence, and Barry County) until 8:00pm tonight,” ~ Chase Bullman Meteorologist, click to follow him online
  • NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE
  • Robust Thunderstorms this Afternoon
  • All modes of severe are possible. Large hail and damaging wind gusts are the primary risks however, a tornado or two will be possible.
  • Heavy rainfall could cause flash flooding.
  • TORNADO WATCH ISSUED AT 2:15 PM
  • Tornadoes are possible across the area today. Highest probabilities are over far southern Missouri.
  • Damaging wind gusts in excess of 70 mph possible. Highest probabilities are across far southern Missouri.
  • Large hail to the size of golf balls possible. Highest probabilities are across far southern Missouri.

