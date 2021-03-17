Be Weather Aware, Watch for Live! Updates: Links to Meteorologist Chase Bullman KSNF and Ray Foreman KODE Meteorologist

JOPLIN REGION — After rains and storms Wednesday morning they are calling it round two after 3:00 PM. CLICK 📲 to see the latest weather updates from FSHP.
- NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE
- Robust Thunderstorms this Afternoon
- All modes of severe are possible. Large hail and damaging wind gusts are the primary risks however, a tornado or two will be possible.
- Heavy rainfall could cause flash flooding.
- TORNADO WATCH ISSUED AT 2:15 PM
- Tornadoes are possible across the area today. Highest probabilities are over far southern Missouri.
- Damaging wind gusts in excess of 70 mph possible. Highest probabilities are across far southern Missouri.
- Large hail to the size of golf balls possible. Highest probabilities are across far southern Missouri.