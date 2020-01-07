Be on the look out for these fire department stolen items

Release of information from the Redings Mill Fire District Monday, January 6. We will update this post as information becomes available. contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office 417-451-8300 if you have information on any of the items listed.

On Monday January 6th, 2020 at approximately 9am, firefighters found that Redings Mill Fire Station 5 had been broke into. The first obvious item missing was a 1994 Chevrolet Brush Truck. Other items were taken from a Fire Engine located in the facility as well. Newton County Sheriff’s Office was contacted upon the finding and began an investigation. We are asking the community to assist in finding the following equipment. Some of it is easily sold as common equipment, the other equipment relates to firefighting and may not appear to be a common everyday tool. Steven Coats, Fire Chief, Redings Mill Fire Protection District

1994 Chevrolet 3500 4×4 pickup truck, Red in Color with a White Stripe and grey interior, 24,669 miles

MERTZ Skid Unit/Bolt In – Briggs and Stratton Engine with Fire Pump and Tank, Red in Color

Chain Saw – Stihl 2010 MS-290 282302115

Leaf Blower – Stihl 2010 BR-550 273366904

Leaf Blower – Stihl 2006 BR-550 267210046

Chain Saw -Stihl 2002 029

Automated External Defibrillator – ZOLL AED Plus X05E061173

Mobile VHF Radio Kenwood TK7160 70600590

Apple IPAD 2018 7th Gen 32GIG GG7ZK5FUMDG1

36” Haligon Bar

Stihl Chainsaw Chaps

Chain Saw Wedges

Stihl Saw Helmet

Streamlight Orange Flashlight

Indian Backpack Pumps

Life Vest, Throw Ropes

Bolt Cutter

Fence Tool

Shovel

Broom Rakes

Drip Torch

Gas Cans

High Pressure Firefighting Nozzles

Medical Response Bag

Spanner Wrenches

Hydrant Wrench

Flathead Axe

D Handled Pitchfork

Redings Mill Fire Station 5 is located at 4083 Coyote Drive in rural Joplin, it is not a full-time staffed facility. (see map in video).