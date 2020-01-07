Be on the look out for these fire department stolen items

Release of information from the Redings Mill Fire District Monday, January 6. We will update this post as information becomes available. contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office 417-451-8300 if you have information on any of the items listed.
On Monday January 6th, 2020 at approximately 9am, firefighters found that Redings Mill Fire Station 5 had been broke into. The first obvious item missing was a 1994 Chevrolet Brush Truck. Other items were taken from a Fire Engine located in the facility as well. Newton County Sheriff’s Office was contacted upon the finding and began an investigation. We are asking the community to assist in finding the following equipment. Some of it is easily sold as common equipment, the other equipment relates to firefighting and may not appear to be a common everyday tool.Steven Coats, Fire Chief, Redings Mill Fire Protection District
- 1994 Chevrolet 3500 4×4 pickup truck, Red in Color with a White Stripe and grey interior, 24,669 miles
- MERTZ Skid Unit/Bolt In – Briggs and Stratton Engine with Fire Pump and Tank, Red in Color
- Chain Saw – Stihl 2010 MS-290 282302115
- Leaf Blower – Stihl 2010 BR-550 273366904
- Leaf Blower – Stihl 2006 BR-550 267210046
- Chain Saw -Stihl 2002 029
- Automated External Defibrillator – ZOLL AED Plus X05E061173
- Mobile VHF Radio Kenwood TK7160 70600590
- Apple IPAD 2018 7th Gen 32GIG GG7ZK5FUMDG1
- 36” Haligon Bar
- Stihl Chainsaw Chaps
- Chain Saw Wedges
- Stihl Saw Helmet
- Streamlight Orange Flashlight
- Indian Backpack Pumps
- Life Vest, Throw Ropes
- Bolt Cutter
- Fence Tool
- Shovel
- Broom Rakes
- Drip Torch
- Gas Cans
- High Pressure Firefighting Nozzles
- Medical Response Bag
- Spanner Wrenches
- Hydrant Wrench
- Flathead Axe
- D Handled Pitchfork
Redings Mill Fire Station 5 is located at 4083 Coyote Drive in rural Joplin, it is not a full-time staffed facility. (see map in video).