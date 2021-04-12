Baxter Springs Spring River Dam and Riverside Park; Adventure with Joplin News First… camping, fishing or just to relax

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — It’s a quiet little getaway and close to Joplin just about 20 minutes to the Baxter Springs Spring River Dam, Riverside Park and Campground that sits on Spring River. It’s inside the Baxter Springs city limits. You might check ahead of time to see the water level. If it’s too high then the park will be closed. The National Weather Service hosts a hydrograph at the damn you can view online anytime.

The best thing about this place is you can visit without getting out of your car. Just drive, pull up and watch the water roll over the dam. Roll down the windows and open up a book. Cool off your brain for a few hours with the sound of the water over the dam.



But you might want your fishing pole. But before fishing you need a license. You can get a daily license from the Kansas Wildlife, Parks and Tourism Website. You’d expect to catch some white bass, crappie or flathead while fishing,

"One of my most favorite places to be, so relaxing."

There is a pavilion you can have little family get-togethers or perhaps a birthday party. Information on reserving the pavilion is listed on site.

Baxter Springs Campground at Riverside Park is on Spring River. There is a maximum camping stay of 72 hours. $5 non-electric and $10 per night for electricity. They come through the park in the morning and evening to collect fees. Also law enforcement travels through frequently so it feels like a safe place to stay and visit.

Kiwanis Park across road you can enjoy a skate park for skateboarders, lots of area to walk. More playground equipment and basketball courts.

