Baxter Springs: SEK tipsters let us know about KBI & crime scene tape Tuesday evening on West 11th

(BAXTER SPRINGS) - UPDATE Baxter Springs Police Chief Bill Adams tells us Wednesday that the investigation is now being handled by the KBI (Kansas Bureau of Investigations).

Baxter Springs Police still continue to protect the crime scene while KBI officials are seen coming and going from the home located at 804 West 11th. It's not known how long this death has gone unnoticed. However observing the heighth of the grass in the yard it would be a considerable time frame, likely more than a few weeks.

Before our live broadcast today we observed a body being removed from the residence.

There is no comment at this time from the KBI.

ORIGINAL STORY

Baxter Springs Police Department we believe are investigating an unattended death. No official word yet from the BSPD or the KBI (Kansas Bureau of Investigations).

Tuesday evening the KBI Crime Scene Unit illuminated the area surrounding 804 West 11th.

Joplin News First tipsters were asking Tuesday evening what was happening on West 11th in Baxter Springs. Numerous police and the KBI had just rolled up.

Baxter Springs Police Department crime scene Tuesday night. #joplinnewsfirst waiting word from Chief Bill Adams. KBI Crime Scene Unit illuminates 804 West 11th @KODEnews @KSNLocalNews CLICK https://t.co/1HKFg3uTtG pic.twitter.com/UGd5akwFHI — Joplin News First (@JoplinNewsFirst) May 15, 2019

We believe the KBI were summoned to assist with equipment only at the time however officials are still on the scene and have been talking with neighbors Wednesday morning.

We have contacted the Baxter Springs PD Wednesday morning and are hoping to hear more information later today.

We will continually update this story.