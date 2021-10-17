Baxter Springs Firefighter injured fighting blaze, facing long road of recovery; Area fire departments step in to assist

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — Late Friday night Cherokee County Emergency 911 were alerted to reports of a structure fire at 512 West 14th, Baxter Springs.

Baxter Springs Fire, Police, and EMS responded. Galena Fire and Columbus Fire provided mutual aid.

While fighting the fire, Baxter Fire Lieutenant Malachi Brown sustained injuries. He was transported eventually to a Springfield, Missouri, burn unit.

The Kansas State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

Baxter Fire release a statement Sunday evening: “Lt. Brown is a veteran and very active member of our department. Please keep his family and our firefighter family in your thoughts and prayers. [Sunday] Galena Fire, Columbus Fire and Quapaw Fire covered our city so we could visit our Lt. If you would like to donate to the family please visit our Baxter Springs Fire Auxiliary page for more information. They are creating an official support group for donations and fundraising.”

MEDICAL UPDATE

Lt. Brown is currently in a medically induced coma at least until Friday. He suffered burns over 25% of his body, mainly on his back, neck and arms. He is expected to survive but has a long road of recovery. Monday they are beginning skin grafts.

He and his wife Jessica are longtime supporters of Baxter Fire and the Auxiliary. He is a volunteer with Baxter Fire and has a separate full time job. They have three children. Lt. Brown and his wife have been on Joplin News First as part of the 911 Memorial Stair Climb these past years. Read more here in an update from his wife Jessica.

