Baxter Springs Kansas firefighter dies in Springfield, Mo. burn unit; Lt. Malachi Brown was injured Oct. 15

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — In a private message to family and friends early Thursday morning we learn that Baxter Springs, Kansas, Firefighter Lt. Malachi Brown has died of injuries received fighting a fire in Baxter on Oct. 15, 2021.

“With a very heavy heart, I have to let our friends and family know that on the evening of November 10th, Malachi passed. He fought so hard for so long and we are so proud of the man he was. Thank you for all your prayers and support. We love you.” — Jessica Brown

Complete details are unknown at this time.

Malachi has been in a medically induced coma at a Springfield Burn Unit since the night of the incident. Sources confirm he passed away there.

Malachi leaves behind his wife, Jessica, and three children of the home.

We will update with more information as it is appropriate.