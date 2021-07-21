Bank Robbery suspect in custody; Miami County Kansas Sheriff’s office, Joplin Police Department and KCMO Police Department identified and located suspect

LOUISBURG, Kan. — The Miami County Kansas Sheriff’s release information that the Bank Robbery suspect has been located, taken into custody without incident.

“Members of the Miami County Kansas Sheriff’s office, Joplin Missouri Police Department, and the Kansas City Missouri Police Department were able to successfully identify, locate and apprehend a suspect. The identity of the suspect will not be released until formal charges are made.” — Miami County Kansas Sheriff’s office

