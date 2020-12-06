Bank Robbery on North Rangeline in Joplin

Submitted by Joplin News First tipster, name withheld at request. Saturday, December 5, 2020 photo after 12:00 PM as investigation into Bank Robbery begins. (Joplin News First / Nexstar Inc.)

No one was injured during the Bank Robbery Joplin Police Captain William Davis tells us.

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Police Department Capt William Davis confirms to Joplin News First that Southwest Missouri Bank on North Rangeline, was Robbed on Saturday just before closing time at Noon.

“Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 12:00 PM Joplin Police responded to a call of a Strong Armed Robbery at SMB, 2530 N Rangeline, Joplin. The suspect is a black male, traveled west from the bank. No one was injured. It’s currently under investigation.” CAPT WILLIAM DAVIS TO JOPLIN NEWS FIRST

Additionally Capt Davis told us the Robbery occurred inside.

The Robbery occurred at same time we were broadcasting live in the Kelsey Norman Neighborhood at a residential structure fire, 1919 E 28th.

Here are some of our tipster messages:

“Lots of police out with K-9’s in Joplin at Zora and rangeline down to Zora and St Louis.” J.E.

“Do you know why there are 5 police cars at the bank at Zora and Rangeline and officers walking up and down Zora with police dogs?” M.L.

“Hey Shannon just drove by SMB at the corner of Rangeline and Zora. There is lots of police activity in the parking lot, and on down Zora at the corner of Florida. JPD and Jasper County sheriffs. Just an FYI.” M.V.

“Smb at Rangeline and Zora parking lot full of cops. They get robbed? Tis the season.” T.F.

The description available:

black male

black mask and sunglasses

black hat

black suit coat

black dress pants

eyewitnesses who saw him leaving bank property traveling west tell us the male also had a black backpack.

If anyone has any information you can contact the Joplin Police Department non-emergency line, 417-623-3131. We anticipate more information from the Joplin Police Department on Monday. Watch for updates here on our Joplin News First tab at FSHP.