Bank cash machine ripped open, chains hooked to truck; Vehicle found abandoned a short distance away Deputy Chief tell us

AIRPORT DRIVE, Mo. — Dep. Chief Derek Walrod of the Jasper County Sheriff’s office tells us about 5:40 AM Thursday morning the outside ATM machine was broken into at Community Bank and Trust, 5570 N Main St., in Airport Drive.

He tells us they developed information that a red truck was involved and individuals using chains hooked to a pickup, ripped the machine open to gain access.

Witnesses tell us they saw debris scattered across the parking lot on the north side of the bank.

It was about an hour later a call for a suspicious vehicle, abandoned red truck in the roadway, not far away at Joplin Street and West Bland Ave, Airport Drive.

Hanging off the back of the truck? Chains.







Dep. Chief Walrod says they believe this is the truck involved. But no suspects are identified and no one has been taken into custody.

It’s not known how much, if any money was taken from the machine. They are reviewing security footage currently and employees from the bank are checking ATM withdrawal records.

We anticipate more information later today from investigators. We will update our story here on our news tab at FSHP.