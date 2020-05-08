Closings
There are currently 9 active closings. Click for more details.

B-2 Stealth Bomber to ‘fly by’ Joplin at 6:39 PM, SE to NW; Honoring all Essential and Healthcare Workers

Joplin News First

by: Shannon Becker

Posted: / Updated:

JOPLIN, Mo. – We have been talking with Sen. Bill White and is office today regarding the ‘fly by’ of the B-2 stealth bomber across the state.

Senator White is the Chairman of the Veterans Affairs and Military Affairs Committee so he pulled a few strings and asked if the stealth could fly over his hometown tonight at Joplin. Missouri Air National Guard said yes!

So watch the sky at 6:39 PM one of the US Military elite crafts will fly over Joplin SE to NW to honor essential/healthcare workers related to the ongoing pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Joplin News First

Trending Stories