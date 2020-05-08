B-2 Stealth Bomber to ‘fly by’ Joplin at 6:39 PM, SE to NW; Honoring all Essential and Healthcare Workers

JOPLIN, Mo. – We have been talking with Sen. Bill White and is office today regarding the ‘fly by’ of the B-2 stealth bomber across the state.

Senator White is the Chairman of the Veterans Affairs and Military Affairs Committee so he pulled a few strings and asked if the stealth could fly over his hometown tonight at Joplin. Missouri Air National Guard said yes!

So watch the sky at 6:39 PM one of the US Military elite crafts will fly over Joplin SE to NW to honor essential/healthcare workers related to the ongoing pandemic.