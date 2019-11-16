Autopsy complete; No foul play regarding husband in freezer

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin News First broke the story Tuesday night from 2602 South Vermont and then revealed Thursday morning it was the husband of Barbara Watters of Joplin who was in the freezer at the foot of her bed. No foul play in his death now determined through an autopsy. Joplin Police and the continuing media update.

On November 15 th , 2019 an autopsy was completed on the deceased male located during a death investigation at 2602 S. Vermont Ave. The autopsy found no signs of foul play in the death. Positive identification was also made on the deceased male at this time. The deceased male has been identified as Paul N. Barton, of 2602 S. Vermont Ave. Joplin, MO. Barton is the husband to Barbara J. Watters, who is charged with Abandonment Of A Corpse. The investigation is on-going.

Update #2

On November 14 th , 2019 at 814 S. Jackson Ave Joplin, MO Barbara J. Watters, was taken into custody without incident. Watters was taken into custody by the Joplin Police Department with the assistance from the US Marshals Service. The investigation is on-going.

Update #1:

On November 13 th , 2019 a warrant was issued for Abandonment Of A Corpse for Barbara J. Watters, 67 years of age of 2602 S. Vermont Joplin, MO in reference to this investigation. The bond amount has been set at $100,000 cash. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Watters, you are asked to contact the Joplin Police Department immediately

or your local law enforcement agency. Attached are photos of Watters, her vehicle license plate, and an exemplar photo of her last known vehicle.

On November 11 th , 2019 Joplin Police Department investigators were conducting a neighborhood canvass in reference to an arson investigation that took place at 2605 S. New Hampshire Ave. During the neighborhood canvass information was developed on an unrelated case. Information was brought forward that a deceased person was inside the residence of 2602 S. Vermont Ave. Multiple follow ups by investigations were conducted on November 12 th