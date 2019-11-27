Authorities search for missing 12-year-old boy in Carthage area

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Jasper County Sheriff’s Office shared this message around 7:00 PM Tuesday evening. Carthage Fire Department are assisting.

Urgent! We need you help.

Carthage residents in the area of 13th street and Buena Vista Avenue.

12 year old Koleby Dalton, who has autism, has took off from his home near the 13th and Buena Vista Avenue area. He is wearing a black and white camo Nike hoodie with a orange swoosh symbol, gray pants and black Under Armor tennis shoes.

With the pending weather and lower temperatures tonight we need him found quickly.

Anyone who sees him call 911 immediately.

Thank you. Please share.

Jasper County Sheriff’s Office