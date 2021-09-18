ATF investigate pipe bomb explosion, assisting Carl Junction Police Department

The police chief says this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Int. Chief Mark McCall of the Carl Junction police state they are searching for a suspect who set off a pipe bomb early Friday morning and fled the scene on a loud motorcycle.

CJPD and Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a residence on the NW edge of Center Creek Park around 2 a.m. about a device exploding in a yard.

Neighbors wishing their names be withheld tell Joplin News First, “it was loud!” Their residence is near where police responded. “It woke my husband and I. We went outside to even see what it was.”

CJPD say someone on a dirt bike-style motorcycle, stopped in front of the home and threw a pipe bomb in the yard, which then detonated. The police chief says this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

Private messages to Joplin News First described the motorcycle to have a distinct exhaust sound like a Honda Grom.

The Carl Junction Police Department tell KSN/KODE the ATF is assisting in the investigation. Anyone with information should call the police department at (417) 649-7070.

