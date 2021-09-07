News of longtime teachers death, Grove Schools virtual learning Tuesday, allowing staff to grieve sudden loss

GROVE, Okla. — The Grove School District is teaching classes online Tuesday, September 7, at news of the sudden loss of longtime teacher, Lisa Lovelady.

In a message on Monday stating, “Grove Public Schools lost a wonderful person Sunday morning. Lisa Lovelady worked at the ECC and Lower Elementary for more than thirty years. She was a friend , team member, and teacher.”

Lovelady had been with the district for more than 30 years. Winning various teaching awards as she taught music, gifted and 1st grade.

“She will be remembered for her laugh, larger than life personality, love for kids, and her sense of humor.”

GROVE PUBLIC SCHOOLS, 11:00 a.m., MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 6, 2021.

Tuesday students will not be in class to allow staff time to grieve the district states.

“All Grove Public School sites will be on distance learning on Tuesday, September 7 only to allow staff time to grieve the loss of lifetime Ridgerunner, Lisa Lovelady. We will also be working with a crisis team during this time to create a plan as we work with students through the grieving process.”

The cause of death is unknown at this time but hundreds are sharing their memories of the beloved teacher online in the last 24 hours.

”She was a larger than life personality. She touched so many lives. She will be greatly missed.” — P.W.

”Lisa excelled at ‘Love your neighbor as yourself’, She is being shown the impact she has had by loving children for 30 years and no doubt receiving those awards.” S.K.

”Such a huge loss for our students and community. Lisa will be forever missed.” S.C.

”She was my teacher in 1st grade and fostered my love of reading I will surely miss her.” S.B.

