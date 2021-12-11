At least 50 dead in Kentucky Gov says; Tornado storm system from Mo. and Ark.

FRANKFORT, KY. – More than 50 people are dead from tornados that hit Western Kentucky overnight Friday into Saturday morning, Governor Andy Beshear confirmed.

PHOTOS: Storm damage in Kentucky

The hardest-hit county in Kentucky is Mayfield, Governor Beshear said in a press conference held at 4 a.m. Saturday. He described the area as “devastated.” Mayfield, Ky. is directly west of Sikeston, Mo. A town of about 10,000 is the county seat of Graves County.

A roof reportedly collapsed at a candle factory resulting in mass casualties. The governor stated that the death toll has exceeded 50 Kentuckians and that the outlook may be closer to 70-100 lost lives.