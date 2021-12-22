Assistant fire chief killed while working I-70 crash in Mid-Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. — An assistant fire chief for the Boone County Fire Protection District was killed when his fire command vehicle was struck by a tractor-trailer while assisting at the scene of a crash on I-70 at mile marker 135.

Assistant Chief Bryant Gladney, other Boone County Fire District units and a University Ambulance were on the scene of the original crash involving a large commercial truck on its side at 4:33 am.

Boone County Fire Chief Scott Olsen states, “While crews were working the accident scene, a westbound truck hit Assistant Chief Gladney’s vehicle at a high rate of speed and then struck the University Hospital Ambulance and the original truck involved.”

Crews on scene quickly extricated Assistant Chief Gladney from his vehicle and transported him to the University Hospital where he was pronounced a short time later.

No other first responders on the scene were injured.

The interstate shut down for an extended period of time for Missouri State Highway Patrol investigation and clean up.

The Boone County Fire Protection District is the sponsoring agency of Missouri Task Force 1. Last week they responded emergency to assist those in western Kentucky with search and rescue. Some members of MTF1 are based in the Joplin, Mo. area.