Arson charges for man after fire at call center

Joplin Police tell us they arrested a 21-year-old male, name withheld, charged with arson at 1110 East 7th, Teleperformance

JOPLIN, Mo. — About 2:23 AM early Friday morning Joplin Fire Department were alerted to a structure fire, 1110 East 7th, Teleperformance. Joplin Police officers were already on the scene clearing the building from a possible break-in and there was smoke in the building, so fire was dispatched immediately.

The source of the fire was located quickly by firefighters. However the sprinkler system had already gone off and drenched the interior of the building. We were told there was standing water everywhere.

Sgt Tom Bowin of the Joplin Police Department tells us that as they arrived they took a suspect into custody at the building. The 21-year-old male will be charged with Arson. Name is not released as of this early hour.

The Joplin Fire Marshal arrived around 4:00 AM to begin the investigation. Addtionally Joplin Police investigators were present.

EARLIER THURSDAY EVENING, SECOND ARSON FIRE

Just before 10:00 PM Thursday night about four blocks away, 800 bk S. Vermont, Joplin Fire Department responded to reports of a vehicle on fire in a driveway. Sgt Bowin tells us that this subject is also the person of interest in that arson case.

The 21-year-old male is expected to have Arson charges for the burned vehicle too.