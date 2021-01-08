Arson and Burglary Charges; Two Alarm House Fire in Blendville Neighborhood is Related to Arrests

JOPLIN, Mo. — The early hours of Friday morning about 3:15 AM Joplin Emergency Dispatch were alerted to reports of a structure fire in the 1500 bl South Bird Ave, across from Junge Stadium.

Joplin Fire Department arrive and observe smoke and flames. Crews were out for attack immediately. Then at 3:23 AM a call for additional manpower was requested as the Second Alarm.

We posted first to our Joplin News First INSTAGRAM overnight.

INSTAGRAM: TWO ALARM FIRE; VISIBLE SMOKE AND FLAMES — JOPLIN, Mo. — 1500 block of South Bird Ave in the early morning hours of Friday about 3:15 AM. Firefighters extinguished the blaze and were on the scene about 2 1/2 hours. Second alarm was sounded about 3:23 AM for more manpower. Joplin Police were questioning neighbors about suspicious activity just before the blaze. More information later Friday if provided by Joplin Police or Joplin Fire. Click📲 @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link for updates on our news tab at #fshp @ksnf16 @action12news @shannbecker #ksn16localnews #kode12actionnews @joplin_police_department #joplinfiredepartment

Now late Friday afternoon Joplin Police Capt Will Davis tells us there are two arrests and charges submitted:

“On Friday, January 8th, 2021 at approximately 3:10 am the Joplin Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call of a structure fire at 1502 S. Bird Avenue in Joplin. Information was received that two suspects were observed fleeing the scene. Officers arrived in the area and set up a perimeter and immediately detained a female, later identified as Hope Roth, age 17 of Joplin. The other suspect, Dilyan Collins, age 26 of Joplin, was apprehended by a Joplin Police K9. During the investigation it was found that a fire had been intentionally set to an area on the outside of the home at this location. Collins and Roth then forced open the front door, entered the home and started a fire inside the house before fleeing the scene. Members of the Joplin Fire Department arrived and were able to extinguish the blaze. The home was not occupied at the time of the fire, but the residence did sustain heavy smoke and fire damage. Both Collins and Roth were transported to the Joplin City Jail and currently remain in custody. Charges are being sought against Roth for Burglary in the 2nd Degree and Arson in the 2nd Degree. Charges are being sought against Collins for Burglary in the 2nd Degree, Arson in the 2nd Degree and Resisting Arrest. The criminal investigation is still active and further details will be released if and when they become available. Recent mugshots for both are attached.”

Hope Roth, 17, and Dilyan Collins, 26, both of Joplin. Charges are being sought to both of them of Burglary in the 2nd Degree and Arson in the 2nd Degree. Additional charges for Collins include Resisting Arrest since he fled and was retrieved by a Joplin Police K9.

The Joplin Fire Department earlier Friday submitted statistics of the 1502 South Bird Ave residential fire from overnight:

“On Friday, 08 January 2021, at 3:13 AM, the Joplin Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at 1502 S Bird. The first crew arrived at 3:19 AM to find a one-story wood framed structure with heavy smoke and flame showing. The house was unoccupied and unlocked when crews arrived. Crews attacked the fire, extinguished it, and then checked for any fire extension. Crews remained on scene until 5:36 AM. The Joplin Fire Department responded with 6 units and 17 personnel. The Fire Department was assisted by METS Ambulance Service and the Joplin Police Department. There were no injuries to civilians or firefighting personnel. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.”