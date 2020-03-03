Armed robbery investigation brings police to residence; Five arrested after nearly five hour SWAT operation

JOPLIN, Mo. — Capt Nick Jimenez of the Joplin Police Department update us with information regarding today’s operation in the 2700 block of South Minnesota where numerous peole were detained.

“Joplin SWAT was able to clear the residence located at 2724 S. Minnesota Ave of all involved subjects after several hours on scene. The following arrests have been made in this investigation:”

On March 3, 2020 at approximately 8:15 am JPD was dispatched to the 2500 block of S. Grand Ave. Upon arrival victims reported that an armed robbery had taken place at their residence. The victims reported that the suspects had entered their residence and stole property at gunpoint. No injuries were reported by the victims. A vehicle description was gathered by responding officers of the suspect vehicle. Officers at approximately 8:30 am located the suspect vehicle in the 2700 block of S. Minnesota parked at a residence.

At this time JPD SWAT is on scene where multiple subjects have exited the residence and are being questioned by investigators. SWAT is attempting to get other suspect/suspects to exit the residence at this time. Updates will be made as they become available. We ask that you avoid the area until this situation is concluded.