Armed Robbery in Nevada, police share images seeking public help

Joplin News First

by: Shannon Becker

Posted: / Updated:

Nevada Missouri Police Department images of Armed Robbery subject. December 4, 2020, 5:36 PM.

NEVADA, Mo. — Nevada Police Department took to social media Friday evening in regards to an Armed Robbery at Community Pharmacy, 900 South Adams, Nevada.

The Nevada Police Department needs your help identifying the subject in the following photos in relation to an armed robbery that occurred earlier this evening. The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone with information on this subject or this incident is urged to contact the Nevada Police Department at 417-448-5100.

NPD FB PAGE

According to timestamp on the images it occurred just before closing time, 5:36 PM, Friday evening, December 4, 2020.

HI RES IMAGES, CLICK EACH TO ENLARGE, THEN USE FINGERS TO ZOOM

FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM, LESS DRAMA THAN FB

https://www.instagram.com/p/CIZ1XYnntzJ/ https://www.instagram.com/p/CIZblUdnpsN/ https://www.instagram.com/p/CIZbDjNH-l0/ https://www.instagram.com/p/CIZarN3HxJw/ https://www.instagram.com/p/CIZMaQ4nN7R/ https://www.instagram.com/p/CIZL-IJH7F7/ https://www.instagram.com/p/CIYnU1fHJSn/ https://www.instagram.com/p/CIYnMQGnfRY/ https://www.instagram.com/p/CIYfEI6n63E/

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Joplin News First