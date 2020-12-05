Armed Robbery in Nevada, police share images seeking public help

NEVADA, Mo. — Nevada Police Department took to social media Friday evening in regards to an Armed Robbery at Community Pharmacy, 900 South Adams, Nevada.

“The Nevada Police Department needs your help identifying the subject in the following photos in relation to an armed robbery that occurred earlier this evening. The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone with information on this subject or this incident is urged to contact the Nevada Police Department at 417-448-5100.“ NPD FB PAGE

According to timestamp on the images it occurred just before closing time, 5:36 PM, Friday evening, December 4, 2020.