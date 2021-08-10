Armed Robbery at motel leads suspect to get charged in two counties

JOPLIN, Mo. — Late Saturday night Joplin Police responded to the Super 7 Motel, 3031 S. Rangeline Road, to a report of an Armed Robbery in the parking lot. Joplin News First tipsters let us know also.

Joplin Police told us that night that a guest was robbed of their Rolex watch. Officers went room to room. But not all rooms would answer the door. Search warrants were not obtained from a judge. So the incident seemed to be over.

We then went home.

However we learn Monday that about 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning a Joplin Police Department received a report of suspicious activity in the area of 34th and Texas Avenue where an individual was messing with cars in an apartment complex. Officers responded and detained an adult male, who was later identified as the suspect in the Armed Robbery at the Super 7 Motel.

The suspect was identified as Deson L. Davis, 26, of Springfield, Missouri. Davis has several active warrants for his arrest, including a parole violation warrant for Robbery.

The Jasper County Prosecuting Office Filed Charges of:

Robbery 1st Degree

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm

Unlawful Use of a Weapon

Armed Criminal Action (2X)

$50,000 bond

The Newton County Prosecuting Office Filed Charges of:

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm

Stealing

$50,000 bond

Davis is currently in custody in the Jasper County Jail.