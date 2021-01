The white male is described as approximately 5'10" slender with long dark hair. He was wearing a navy blue hoodie and armed with a pistol.

PARSONS, Kan. — Parsons Kansas Police Department release information of an Armed Robbery that occurred Tuesday, January 26, 2021 just after 2:00 PM at Advance America, 2222 Main Street, Parsons.

The white male is described as approximately 5’10” slender with long dark hair. He was wearing a navy blue hoodie and armed with a pistol.

If you have any information on this incident or any other criminal activity, you can call the Crime Tip Hotline (620) 421-7057 or submit an EMAIL.

Follow our social media