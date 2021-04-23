Armed Robbery at Ice Cream Shop, Joplin Police say man facing charges left empty handed

JOPLIN, Mo. — Late Thursday evening information developed that an Armed Robbery occurred as Joplin Police had built a perimeter the Kansas City Southern railroad tracks at South Rangeline.

Sgt. Shawn Dodson updates us that Thursday evening at 9:51 PM officers were dispatched to 2934 South Rangeline, Andy’s Frozen Custard, regarding an Armed Robbery. A masked, white male, presented a note to the clerk at the counter and displayed a knife.

After becoming frustrated, the masked man left the shop empty handed and fled on foot east towards the Super 7 Motel. Joplin Police built a perimeter and eventually took the male into custody. Kevin Miller, 24, of Joplin, suffered a K9 bite. He was transported by officers to Mercy Joplin for treatment and then to the Joplin City Jail.

First Degree Armed Robbery tops the list of charges submitted Sgt. Dodson told us.

