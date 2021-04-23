Armed Robbery at Ice Cream Shop, Joplin Police say man facing charges left empty handed

JOPLIN, Mo. — Late Thursday evening information developed that an Armed Robbery occurred as Joplin Police had built a perimeter the Kansas City Southern railroad tracks at South Rangeline.

Sgt. Shawn Dodson updates us that Thursday evening at 9:51 PM officers were dispatched to 2934 South Rangeline, Andy’s Frozen Custard, regarding an Armed Robbery. A masked, white male, presented a note to the clerk at the counter and displayed a knife.

After becoming frustrated, the masked man left the shop empty handed and fled on foot east towards the Super 7 Motel. Joplin Police built a perimeter and eventually took the male into custody. Kevin Miller, 24, of Joplin, suffered a K9 bite. He was transported by officers to Mercy Joplin for treatment and then to the Joplin City Jail.

First Degree Armed Robbery tops the list of charges submitted Sgt. Dodson told us.

This is a developing story, as more information is released by the Joplin Police department we will update it here.

