Armed Robbery at Gas Station, Perimeter set as K9 Tracks

Joplin News First

by: Shannon Becker

Posted: / Updated:

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just before 9:00 PM reports of an Armed Robbery at Casey’s, 2604 North Rangeline, in Joplin.

Capt William Davis of the Joplin Police Department confirms preliminary information with us. He did not display a weapon but they believe he was armed.

The person fled the store on foot.

No one inside the store was injured.

Joplin Police are setting a perimeter K9 are searching the area. Avoid the area while perimeter is set. Traffic can distract the dog(s) or confuse the trail.

  • DESCRIPTION
  • black jacket
  • blue jeans
  • grey face mask
  • black beanie
  • brown boots
  • black gloves

More information as it becomes available. If you live in the area. Secure your property and lock all doors. Do not answer your door unless someone identifies themselves as police.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Joplin News First