Armed Robbery at Gas Station, Perimeter set as K9 Tracks

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just before 9:00 PM reports of an Armed Robbery at Casey’s, 2604 North Rangeline, in Joplin.

Capt William Davis of the Joplin Police Department confirms preliminary information with us. He did not display a weapon but they believe he was armed.

The person fled the store on foot.

No one inside the store was injured.

Joplin Police are setting a perimeter K9 are searching the area. Avoid the area while perimeter is set. Traffic can distract the dog(s) or confuse the trail.

DESCRIPTION

black jacket

blue jeans

grey face mask

black beanie

brown boots

black gloves

More information as it becomes available. If you live in the area. Secure your property and lock all doors. Do not answer your door unless someone identifies themselves as police.