Armed Robbery at gas station, man displayed a machete demanding contents of the register

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just before 12:45 a.m. Joplin Police tell us that an Armed Robbery occurred at the Gulf Gas Station, 5501 E 32nd St.

Sgt. Clay Collard tells us a male entered the store wearing a surgical mask, displayed a large machete knife and demanded the contents of the cash register.

The suspect then fled on foot to the west, with an unknown amount of cash. Neighbors reported seeing a vehicle speed away from the area about that time.

The attendant was not injured.

The do have security footage and are reviewing it as the investigation unfolds.

The store has returned to normal operations.

