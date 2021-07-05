Armed Robbery at gas station, man displayed a machete demanding contents of the register

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just before 12:45 a.m. Joplin Police tell us that an Armed Robbery occurred at the Gulf Gas Station, 5501 E 32nd St. 

Sgt. Clay Collard tells us a male entered the store wearing a surgical mask, displayed a large machete knife and demanded the contents of the cash register. 

The suspect then fled on foot to the west, with an unknown amount of cash. Neighbors reported seeing a vehicle speed away from the area about that time. 

The attendant was not injured.

The do have security footage and are reviewing it as the investigation unfolds. 

