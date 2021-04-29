Armed Robbery and arrest of pair; Tipster captures traffic stop where they are arrested

Joplin News First

by: Shannon Becker

Posted: / Updated:

JOPLIN, Mo. — Wednesday evening about 8:00 PM Joplin Police Department Emergency Communications Center were alerted to an Armed Robbery at Kum & Go, 5002 South Main, Joplin, Missouri.

Joplin Police state in a media release Thursday, “A male suspect approached the clerk at the register, displayed a knife, grabbed the clerks arm and demanded money from the register.”

The clerk broke free from the man’s grasp and fled. The suspect then left the store, getting into the passenger seat of a silver Ford Focus with a female driver.

The vehicle was observed fleeing northbound on Main Street from the store. A responding Joplin Police Officer located the suspect vehicle and stopped it near 27th and South Main Street.

One of our Joplin News First tipsters captured an image of the vehicle and police before the arrests. See the car in the red box.

SUBMITTED PHOTO FROM TIPSTER, NAME WITHHELD.

The pair were arrested and now identified. Robert S. Castro, age 24 of Joplin and Madison L. Shores, age 22 of Carthage. In Shores’ possession were prescription medication and marijuana. Shores was also found to be under the influence.

Charges have been submitted to the following prosecutors in the following counties.

  • Jasper County Prosecutors Office
  • Madison L. Shores, 22, of Carthage
  • Driving While Intoxicated
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Newton County Prosecutors Office
  • Robert Castro, 24, of Joplin
  • Robbery in the 1st Degree

The clerk was not harmed during the incident.

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available from the Joplin Police Department. Click here to save our news tab as a bookmark on your phone or digital device.

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS AS YOU SURF

https://www.instagram.com/p/COQqIfCnVQ2/ JOPLIN, Mo. — Wednesday evening about 8:00 PM Joplin Police Department Emergency Communications Center were alerted to an Armed Robbery at Kum & Go, 5002 South Main, Joplin, Missouri. 11:45 AM! SPIRE was able to repair the line quickly! Much longer than anticipated! Traffic will return to normal in a few minutes. https://www.instagram.com/p/COQUO7jHqZz/ TRACTOR TRAILER LOADED WITH 500 LIVE TURKEYS CRASHES WITH A TRACTOR AT 12:30 AM ON US-60 OVERNIGHT — CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. — Developing information from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D. Clean up continues from this overnight crash. Click @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link at FSHP on our JoplinNewsFirst tab. JOBAPALOOZA — THERE ARE STILL PLENTY OF EMPLOYERS YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE — Click the bit link then the story FLASH FLOOD AT ROARING RIVER — EAGLE ROCK, Mo. — We talked to Marina Spurrier, Hatchery Technician at Roaring River State Park who captured this video of a flash flood Wednesday. She is a Joplin native. “Took about 20 minutes to happen,” she said. “There’s quite a bit of damage to the park. It also happened about 4 years ago.” JOPLIN SPECIAL ROAD DISTRICT #joplinnewsfirst CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. — About 6:30 AM Wednesday, “K-47 Hwy between 180th and 190th (East of Girard) is down to one lane due to a non-injury accident. To avoid any delays, please take an alternate route. Be safe”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Weather Drawing Submission

Joplin News First