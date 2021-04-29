Armed Robbery and arrest of pair; Tipster captures traffic stop where they are arrested

JOPLIN, Mo. — Wednesday evening about 8:00 PM Joplin Police Department Emergency Communications Center were alerted to an Armed Robbery at Kum & Go, 5002 South Main, Joplin, Missouri.

Joplin Police state in a media release Thursday, “A male suspect approached the clerk at the register, displayed a knife, grabbed the clerks arm and demanded money from the register.”

The clerk broke free from the man’s grasp and fled. The suspect then left the store, getting into the passenger seat of a silver Ford Focus with a female driver.

The vehicle was observed fleeing northbound on Main Street from the store. A responding Joplin Police Officer located the suspect vehicle and stopped it near 27th and South Main Street.

One of our Joplin News First tipsters captured an image of the vehicle and police before the arrests. See the car in the red box.

SUBMITTED PHOTO FROM TIPSTER, NAME WITHHELD.

The pair were arrested and now identified. Robert S. Castro, age 24 of Joplin and Madison L. Shores, age 22 of Carthage. In Shores’ possession were prescription medication and marijuana. Shores was also found to be under the influence.

Charges have been submitted to the following prosecutors in the following counties.

Jasper County Prosecutors Office

Madison L. Shores, 22, of Carthage

Driving While Intoxicated

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Newton County Prosecutors Office

Robert Castro, 24, of Joplin

Robbery in the 1st Degree

The clerk was not harmed during the incident.

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available from the Joplin Police Department.

