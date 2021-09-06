Armed burglar, entered home through doggy door; Suspect arrested and facing charges

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — The early morning hours of Thursday, September 2, Galena Police Department were alerted to a Burglary in Progress at a rural Galena, Kansas, residence.

CCSO state, “Resident was allegedly awoken by a woman armed with a knife entering the home through a pet-door.”

Authorities arrived and arrested 35-year-old Brittany Stamps.

The resident, Krystina McCumber, shared security video footage with us featuring a female, with a knife, entering through a doggy door and wandering shortly through the home.

The resident reviewed security camera footage later it appeared the suspect had climbed the privacy fence sometime around 12:30 a.m. and spent four hours in the chicken coop before entering the residence through the doggy door.

“My son woke me up telling me there was a bloody woman named Brittany who was my friend with blood and knife … and needed help,” McCumber tells us. “To be honest I told him he was dreaming because it didn’t make sense.“

Stamps remains in the Cherokee County jail on $60,000 bond, on the following charges:

Aggravated Burglary

Aggravated Assault (2x)

Criminal Trespass, posted locked fence property



