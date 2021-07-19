Armed Bank Robbery on Rangeline in the middle of the day; Great Southern Bank offers $3,500 reward

“Great Southern Bank is offering a reward of $3,500 for information relating to the identity, arrest and conviction of the suspect in this case.” — Joplin Police Department

JOPLIN, Mo. — Monday Capt. William Davis tells us on scene just before 1:00 PM Joplin Police responded to an Armed Bank Robbery, Great Southern Bank, 1232 South Rangeline.

“The suspect entered the bank and demanded money while displaying a weapon. The suspect then fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash. No employees were physically harmed during the incident.”

Currently Joplin Police Detectives are working with the FBI on the investigation. Images from security cameras released include the male suspect and the vehicle that fled south on Rangeline.

DESCRIPTION:

white male

5’ 5”

black facemask

Kansas City Royals blue and white hat

dark colored shirt

blue jeans

white 4 door passenger car (pictured)

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO FROM SCENE

Capt Davis concludes, “We are asking that if you know the identity of the suspect or have any information regarding this incident, you are being asked to contact the Joplin Police Department at 417-623-3131. Additionally, Great Southern Bank is offering a reward of $3,500 for information relating to the identity, arrest and conviction of the suspect in this case.”

