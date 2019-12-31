Arkansas teens missing were located safe in Baxter Springs

JOPLIN, Mo. — UPDATE ON MISSING TEENS Savannah Bollinger and Daniel Cartaya have been found safe in Baxter Springs, Kansas, according to the Bentonville Police Department.

No further details are available at this time.

EARLIER INFORMATION

SPOTTED: SUNDAY DECEMBER 29 in Joplin around 5:00 PM getting into an SUV type car near a Dairy Queen.

SPOTTED: MONDAY DECEMBER 30 in Joplin between the hours of 10 a.m. and noon, according to information released by Bella Vista police.

Both teens had left their Northwest Arkansas homes between the early morning hours of December 28th and 29th. They were thought to be traveling together.