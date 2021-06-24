Arkansas police officers involved in serious head on crash, one flown to Joplin

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — Multiple emergency agencies responded to a crash Wednesday night that sent two Decatur police officers to the hospital.

Decatur Police Chief Steven Grizzle said the crash occurred just before 10:30 p.m. when two Decatur officers were headed north on Highway 59 towards Gravette to serve an arrest warrant. The two officers were riding together in one police cruiser. They lost control and collided with a pickup truck.

The crash happened just north of Spavinaw Creek,’” Decatur Mayor Bob Tharp said.

Training Ofc. Luke Rouheslang was transported to Siloam Springs Hospital for a broken ankle, treated and released. Ofc. Taylor Bruning was flown to Joplin, Mo., then later flown to Springfield, Mo.

Bruning is a new recruit. It’s unknown which officer was driving. The crash is currently being investigated by Arkansas State Police.

Bruning has had multiple surgeries today [Thursday],” Chief Grizzle said. Bruning, a new hire for the department, is currently finishing up police academy training.

The condition of occupant(s) in the pickup truck is not known. The crash is currently being investigated by Arkansas State Police.

