Apartment fire in Carthage at The Colonial under investigation; Red Cross assists family displaced

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Just before 7:00 p.m. Friday evening reports of an apartment building fire at 406 Walnut alerted Carthage Fire Department.

The building is located directly north of First Baptist Church.

The building was evacuated as the fire department arrived observing smoke from the alley to the west.

The fire was contained to a single apartment Carthage Fire Chief Roger Williams tells us. He is not sure the extent of smoke damage to the two adjoining apartments as of of yet.

It’s unknown how many persons will be displaced because of the fire. The cause is still under investigation.

Carthage Water and Electric have been requested to respond to the scene.

