Antique railcar moves to new home in Joplin; Estimated to be 50 tons, you’ll be able to see it on Apricot Drive

JOPLIN, Mo. — Tuesday morning South Joplin Ave was closed at 17th, as crews set up to remove the antique railcar located on the former G.W. Jackson property, 1702 South Joplin.

The railcar is estimated to be about 100,000 lbs or 50 tons. It will be placed on a permanent foundation to private property on Apricot Road. Traveling west on Apricot towards the Kansas state line you will be able to see it to the north. The Glades family purchased the train car from an individual.

“Since I was a little boy my dad has wanted a train car. Trains have been a big part of this areas history. When the opportunity arose to preserve this piece of history we had to save it. The train will be placed in front of the Joplin Equestrian Center on Apricot Drive.“ BRIAN GLADES, GLADES LAW FIRM

This neighborhood where the railcar is leaving, is a former industrial neighborhood which housed the original Junge Bakery, the 1800 block of south Joplin. That building is occupied now by Sebastian Equipment (scroll below for images).

According information contained in a memorial for the late G.W. Jackson, “was very proud that his grandparents founded Wiedeman Ice Cream in 1904, and that his family residence [had] remained on the property where it was originally located.”

The former Junge (Electric Park) existed where Hardee’s is located.

This is the last of two train cars to be moved after the property sold. A caboose was moved to McAllen, Texas, almost one year ago in our live story. Scroll below or CLICK HERE to see video and read more.

ARCHIVE STORY: NOVEMBER 5, 2019

NOVEMBER 5, 2019 — JOPLIN, Mo. — We believe they are preparing to move something heavy at 17th and South Joplin. Crews arrived around 8:15 AM and began set up at 1702 South Joplin. UPDATE: Traffic will be blocked until about 12:00 PM.

A huge crane and trucks are blocking the roadway. We see a crane, train and automobiles. That’s a catchy phrase right?

UPDATE: City of Joplin tells us they had received information in advance they are removing the caboose from the property. Traffic has been arranged to be blocked till around noon.

On site we were told the caboose is moving to McAllen, Texas. This residence is the former home of the late G.W. Jackson and his wife Lee. He was a train aficionado and operated a railroad salvage company. He passed away in 2012. It is not known how long the caboose had been in place there.

ORIGINAL INFORMATION : We reached out to the city of Joplin this morning and are waiting information. Also Joplin Police Dispatch was unaware of the road blockage at 9:00 AM.

More official information when we receive it. However for now you won’t get through the roadway for a while!