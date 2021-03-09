Anderson Police Officer Injured in Exchange of Gunfire; Two Subjects still At-Large following Pursuit and Shooting

Joplin News First

by: Shannon Becker

Posted: / Updated:

ANDERSON, Mo. — Anderson Missouri Police Chief Dave Abbott releases information regarding one of his officers who was injured Sunday night in an exchange of gunfire.

“On Sunday March 7, 2021 at 2239 hours an Anderson Police Officer attempted a traffic stop on a maroon in color Jeep for failing to stop at a stop sign located at Route F and Hwy 59.”

After the vehicle failed to yield to emergency lights the officer initiated pursuit. Chief Abbott says the pursuit took various twists and turns through town. At one point the Jeep stopped near Anderson Street and West Hwy 76.

SUNDAY NIGHT IMAGE TAKEN NEAR LAUNDRY MAT AT EPPARD & MISSOURI AVE, ANDERSON. SUBMITTED IMAGE/COURTESY UNNAMED TIPSTER.

“A passenger in the [Jeep] got out and aimed a 12 gauge shotgun at the windshield of the patrol car and fired. The Officer returned fire at which time the passenger got back into the [Jeep] then began to flee again but then stopped after moving approximately 100 yards at which time the passenger got back out of the [Jeep] and ran down an alley between west state highway 76 and 4th street. The [Jeep] then left the scene on 4th street.”

Officers from neighboring agencies responded to assist and set a perimeter. After a lengthy search, neither subject was located.

Officers did recover the Jeep, abandoned near West Hwy 76 and Roark Street. And the 12 gauge shotgun was discovered in an alley.

As both subjects were on foot and possibly traveling in different directions, there was a possible sighting near Missouri Ave and Hwy 76, the Laundry Mat on the curve.

“The Officer sustained minor injuries from the incident and was transported by another Officer to the hospital to address the injuries.”

Chief Abbot reminds us the investigation is ongoing and further information will be released as it becomes available.

If you have any information you are encouraged to contact the Anderson Police Department 417-845-1695, or the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office 417-223-4319.

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS AS YOU SURF

https://www.instagram.com/p/CMNdPijnifB/ POLICE OFFICER INVOLVED IN SHOOT OUT WITH TWO SUSPECTS — BOTH STILL AT LARGE, OFFICER INJURED — ANDERSON, Mo. — Police Chief David Abbot releases information Tuesday that one of his Anderson Police officer’s was struck in an exchange of gunfire late Sunday night. His officer observed a Jeep commit a traffic infraction. After refusing to yield to the officer, he initiated pursuit through town shortly after 11:00 PM. At one point in the pursuit the passenger exited the Jeep and fired a shotgun blast at the officers windshield. The officer returned fire. Both subjects fled on foot and abandoned the Jeep and discarded the shotgun. Neither subject has been located. The shotgun was recovered. One subject was last seen on foot near the Laundry Mat at Eppard and Missouri Ave/MO-76 (pictured). The Anderson Officer was transported to a local hospital, suffering non-life threatening injuries. The full article is up now. Click @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link. #ksn16 #kode12 #joplinnewsfirst #shannbecker #andersonmopolice #mcdonaldcomosheriff #policepursuit @knwanews #knwanews DUMP TRUCK ROLLOVER CLOSES TRAFFIC — Dump truck rollover East Zora just east of 249 and East Zora — JOPLIN, Mo. — Single vehicle crash occurred about 10:55 AM Tuesday. No one was injured in the crash. Details in our article. Click @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link. #KSN16 #KODE12 #JoplinNewsFirst #shannbecker #mshptrooperd #mshptrooper #joplinpolice STABBING LATE MONDAY NIGHT IN MURPHYSBURG NEIGHBORHOOD — ONE IN CUSTODY AND ONE RUSED TO HOSPITAL— JOPLIN, Mo. — It was just moments gl before midnight when Joplin Police were alerted to a stabbing in the 100 block of South Byers. Click @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link for the printed article. #fshp #ksn16 #kode12 #joplinnewsfirst #joplinpolice NEWLY REDESIGNED EWERT PARK PLANS INCLUDE AN ICE RINK — ARE YOU WATCHING OUR BROADCASTS? VOTING ONLY HAPPENS WHEN WE ARE LIVE! — JOPLIN, Mo. — Click @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link. #ksn16 #kode12 #joplinnewsfirst #shannbecker #ewertpark #joplinparks #fshp JOPLIN CITY COUNCIL SPECIAL SESSION MONDAY NIGHT — JOPLIN CITY HALL https://www.instagram.com/p/CMK6t-pHvWG/ https://www.instagram.com/p/CMK6j6vn8sg/ https://www.instagram.com/p/CMK6RMOnqnv/

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Joplin News First