Anderson Police Officer Injured in Exchange of Gunfire; Two Subjects still At-Large following Pursuit and Shooting

ANDERSON, Mo. — Anderson Missouri Police Chief Dave Abbott releases information regarding one of his officers who was injured Sunday night in an exchange of gunfire.

“On Sunday March 7, 2021 at 2239 hours an Anderson Police Officer attempted a traffic stop on a maroon in color Jeep for failing to stop at a stop sign located at Route F and Hwy 59.”

After the vehicle failed to yield to emergency lights the officer initiated pursuit. Chief Abbott says the pursuit took various twists and turns through town. At one point the Jeep stopped near Anderson Street and West Hwy 76.

SUNDAY NIGHT IMAGE TAKEN NEAR LAUNDRY MAT AT EPPARD & MISSOURI AVE, ANDERSON. SUBMITTED IMAGE/COURTESY UNNAMED TIPSTER.

“A passenger in the [Jeep] got out and aimed a 12 gauge shotgun at the windshield of the patrol car and fired. The Officer returned fire at which time the passenger got back into the [Jeep] then began to flee again but then stopped after moving approximately 100 yards at which time the passenger got back out of the [Jeep] and ran down an alley between west state highway 76 and 4th street. The [Jeep] then left the scene on 4th street.”









Officers from neighboring agencies responded to assist and set a perimeter. After a lengthy search, neither subject was located.

Officers did recover the Jeep, abandoned near West Hwy 76 and Roark Street. And the 12 gauge shotgun was discovered in an alley.

As both subjects were on foot and possibly traveling in different directions, there was a possible sighting near Missouri Ave and Hwy 76, the Laundry Mat on the curve.

“The Officer sustained minor injuries from the incident and was transported by another Officer to the hospital to address the injuries.”

Chief Abbot reminds us the investigation is ongoing and further information will be released as it becomes available.

If you have any information you are encouraged to contact the Anderson Police Department 417-845-1695, or the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office 417-223-4319.

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS AS YOU SURF