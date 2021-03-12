Anderson Police Arrest Suspect who Shot their Officer in Midst of Pursuit; Sheriff says they are not seeking anyone else involved

by: Shannon Becker

DAVID MOLINA, 49, SOUTHWEST CITY

McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Following last Sunday night’s pursuit and exchange of gunfire in Anderson, Missouri, where an Anderson Police officer was struck and injured. McDonald County Sheriff Robert Evenson tells us the shooter is now in custody and facing charges.

The suspected shooter is David Molina, 49, of Southwest City. “Detectives from the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office, Anderson Police and ODET worked tirelessly to build a case and identify the persons responsible.

Information obtained in the investigation determined that Molina had told multiple people he was “ready to shoot it out with Police, rather than go back to prison.” Authorities also confirmed he was hiding at a family member’s residence, and he was armed with a rifle.

The Sheriff’s Office and Special Response Team, working with the Anderson and Southwest City Police, ODET and the Newton County Sheriff’s Special Response team worked together to safely capture [Molina]. When Molina did not surrender, tear gas was deployed into the home. After several hours, Molina exited the house and surrendered.

Molina was transported to a local hospital where he was treated and released. Anderson Police Chief David Abbott booked him into the McDonald County Jail in Pineville late Thursday night. Molina is being held on the following charges.

  • Assault 1st Degree or Attempt – Seriously Physical Injury or Special Victim
  • Armed Criminal Action
  • Unlawful Possession of a Firearm
  • Violation of Order of Protection for Adult – 2nd Offense
  • Resisting Arrest/Detention/Stop by Fleeing – Creating a Substantial Risk of Serious Injury/Death to any Person

Investigators have identified the second person in the vehicle at the time of the shooting as David Molina Jr.” Sheriff Evenson told us during our phone call they had not yet determined the son’s criminal responsibility, if any, but they are not seeking anyone else involved the crime on Sunday night.

The Anderson Police Officer’s injuries were minor and he is expected to make a full recovery.

