American Legion Post 13 Honor three soldiers whose remains are identified; Fallen Not Forgotten at Mount Hope Cemetery

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Mount Hope Cemetery is where Joplin’s founders were laid to eternal rest. Now in current times our family and friends. It’s also home to more than 1,400 Veterans graves from the Civil War to present day. Monday morning, Memorial Day, they honor three unclaimed Veterans with full military honors as they were interred at Mount Hope.

American Legion Post 13 will host the ceremony. Last year was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Three Veterans remains have been identified and will be recognized for their service in the Army: Thomas Brunson, Jimmy Smart and Jimmy Bryant.

There will be a 21-gun salute by the American Legion Patriot Guard.

