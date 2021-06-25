American Legion Legacy Riders crossing Missouri; Raising money for Legacy Scholarship Fund benefits children of Veterans

Joplin News First

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AIRPORT DRIVE, Mo. — More than 100 American Legion members ride today in the SWMO portion of the Legacy Ride. Riders crossing SWMO visit American Legion Posts raising money for American Legion Scholarship Fund. 

Scholarship recipients are children of Veterans who died in service or were disabled.  

These riders are from all over the state, many arrived last evening. One rider, Gary Payne from St. Peter’s, Missouri, said when they arrived to Webb City Thursday evening $6,000 was already raised. “After totals were counted it was nearly $17,000,” he said.

This is my 6th year,” Payne tells us but the ride has been going on since the early 2000’s.

Waynesville, St. Peter’s, Warrensburg, just a few of the American Legion locations leaving from Webb City, American Legion Post 0322.

Friday they will cross a portion of four SWMO counties including: Jasper, Newton, McDonald and Barry.

They will stop at American Legion meeting locations (not full itinerary): Webb City, Carl Junction, Carthage, Neosho (lunch), Anderson, Pineville, and we know the night ends at Cassville in Barry County.

They are being escorted by the Missouri State Highway Patrol and joining them at times will be local police or county deputies. Friday morning Webb City Police escorted with MSHP. Leaving. at 8:00 a.m. from VFW, 1000 N. Webb, to the Stones Corner Roundabout.

To read more about the American Legion and the Legacy Fund click to their website. To make a donation you can click here to contribute.

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS AS YOU SURF

https://www.instagram.com/p/CQi9DcQHxBk/ https://www.instagram.com/p/CQi8STxnuRR/ PAIR ARRESTED ON OUTSTANDING WARRANTS AND FACING CHARGES OF STEALING MAIL — JASPER COUNTY, Mo — On June 22nd, 2021 at approximately 11:30, a Jasper County Deputy was checking a vehicle under the White Oak Bridge near State Highway 37 and Incline Rd. As the Deputy pulled behind the vehicle, he saw a male sitting in a tall grassy area and he ducked down as if to hide. Two Decatur, Arkansas, police officers were involved in a serious crash late Wednesday night. One flown to Joplin — BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — Multiple emergency agencies responded to a crash Wednesday night that sent two Decatur police officers to the hospital. https://www.instagram.com/p/CQhwSvWHqfJ/ Two Decatur, Arkansas, police officers were involved in a serious crash late Wednesday night. One flown to Joplin — BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — Multiple emergency agencies responded to a crash Wednesday night that sent two Decatur police officers to the hospital. 48,000 POUNDS OF EGGS BURN ON I-44 NEAR TRI-STATE MARKER — NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Clean up images courtesy Duder Meister. @mmwrecker_recoverymeister HUEY HELICOPTER IN MORSE PARK — (Google, unknown date) — Removed in April 2021 to be retouched and relocated after nearly 30 years in Morse Park. Vandals were taking advantage of the Vietnam-era machine. The new location will be visible along a busy roadway, bus.49 and Waldo Hatler Memorial Drive, next to VFW Post 4142. CABBLE/DATA LINE FALLS ACROSS TRACTOR-TRAILER(S) — Just before 2:00 p.m. a cable/data line fell down across the North Rangeline at Newman Road. Joplin Fire Dept, Joplin Police Dept and MoDOT Emergency Response responded. It was quickly determined to not be an electric line. Unknown utilities/companies worked together to bring the line up out of the road. Traffic was delayed a short time, about 20 minutes.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Weather Drawing Submission

Joplin News First