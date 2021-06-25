American Legion Legacy Riders crossing Missouri; Raising money for Legacy Scholarship Fund benefits children of Veterans

AIRPORT DRIVE, Mo. — More than 100 American Legion members ride today in the SWMO portion of the Legacy Ride. Riders crossing SWMO visit American Legion Posts raising money for American Legion Scholarship Fund.

Scholarship recipients are children of Veterans who died in service or were disabled.

These riders are from all over the state, many arrived last evening. One rider, Gary Payne from St. Peter’s, Missouri, said when they arrived to Webb City Thursday evening $6,000 was already raised. “After totals were counted it was nearly $17,000,” he said.

”This is my 6th year,” Payne tells us but the ride has been going on since the early 2000’s.

Waynesville, St. Peter’s, Warrensburg, just a few of the American Legion locations leaving from Webb City, American Legion Post 0322.

Friday they will cross a portion of four SWMO counties including: Jasper, Newton, McDonald and Barry.

They will stop at American Legion meeting locations (not full itinerary): Webb City, Carl Junction, Carthage, Neosho (lunch), Anderson, Pineville, and we know the night ends at Cassville in Barry County.

They are being escorted by the Missouri State Highway Patrol and joining them at times will be local police or county deputies. Friday morning Webb City Police escorted with MSHP. Leaving. at 8:00 a.m. from VFW, 1000 N. Webb, to the Stones Corner Roundabout.

To read more about the American Legion and the Legacy Fund click to their website. To make a donation you can click here to contribute.

