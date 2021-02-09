Ambulance Flips on Side in Crash

JOPLIN, Mo. — About 12:45 PM Joplin Emergency Communications were alerted to a vehicle crash involving a METS EMS unit.

Joplin Fire, another METS unit and Joplin Police responded.

The ambulance was responding to a call when the crash occurred. JPD Traffic Ofc. J. Kowis tells us no patient was on board and the crew was not uninjured.

Awaiting details on occupants of the other vehicle, however no one was transported from the scene to a hospital with injuries.

The crash was cleared quickly as Rosenberg Recovery and Towing and Chuck’s Towing removed the vehicles and cleared the intersection for traffic by 1:12 PM.

More informational it becomes available from the Joplin Police Department will be updated right here on our news tab at FSHP.